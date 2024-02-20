State and local teams assess bridges in Grundy County

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Road and Bridge Department, in collaboration with state inspectors, is conducting inspections of bridges in Grundy County. Bridges scheduled for inspection on February 20 include those located west of Highway 65, measuring at least 20 feet in length and included in the state inventory.

Grundy County Commissioner Don Sager stated that, as of the morning of February 20, no bridges have been deemed unsuitable for use, however, it has been determined that some bridges will require repairs. A comprehensive list of bridges in need of maintenance has not yet been compiled by the commission.

In the upcoming week, members of the Grundy County Commission will participate in mandatory state training at Margaritaville in Osage Beach.

