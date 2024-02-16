Start absentee voting on Feb 21 in Livingston County

Share To Your Social Network

Absentee ballots will be available next week in Livingston County for the April 2 Municipal Election. Absentee voting will start at the Livingston County Clerk’s Office on February 21.

The office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additionally, the office will be open on March 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote is March 6. The final day to request an absentee ballot is March 20.

Individuals needing to vote absentee may contact the county clerk’s office for information on the process. Special arrangements for absentee voting can also be made by calling the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000, extension 3.

