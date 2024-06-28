Stargazing event and reptile education set for July at Thousand Hills State Park

Share To Your Social Network

Thousand Hills State Park will offer engaging and educational programs next month, including a Dark Sky Program and a Reptile Program, providing opportunities for the community to explore nature and wildlife.

The Dark Sky Program is scheduled for July 5 from 9 to 11 p.m. at the Point Shelter. Park staff, in collaboration with faculty from Truman State University, will guide participants in observing the night sky and exploring celestial bodies. Telescopes will be available for use, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own telescopes, chairs, blankets, and binoculars for a more personalized experience.

On July 12 at 7 p.m., the Campground 1 Amphitheater will host a Reptile Program. This session aims to educate participants on the importance of reptiles and the various species found within Thousand Hills State Park. The event will provide valuable insights into these creatures and their roles in the ecosystem.

