Stanberry woman rolls pickup on snow-covered Route M

A Stanberry woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover accident in rural Nodaway County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Cassie Edson received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to a Mosaic Life Care facility.

The pickup, on Sunday night, began to slide on snow-covered Route M when it crossed the center of the road and went off the north side where it struck a tree, became airborne and overturned.

The vehicle, which was demolished, came to a stop on its driver’s side. Edson was wearing her seat belt.

