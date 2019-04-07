Stanberry woman injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 136

The Highway Patrol reports a Stanberry woman sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a car about two miles northeast of Stanberry Friday afternoon.

An ambulance transported 48-year-old Ramona Crouse to the Northwest Medical Center in Albany. The driver of the car, 19-year-old Haley Van Horn of Stanberry, was not reported as injured.

Both vehicles traveled east on Highway 136 when the car yielded for another vehicle, and the SUV struck the rear of the car. The SUV and car came to rest in the eastbound driving lane. The SUV received moderate damage, and the car had minor damage.

Crouse and Van Horn both wore seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, Stanberry Fire Department, and Grand River Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene of the accident.