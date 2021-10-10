Stanberry woman injured in crash at Polo intersection

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One person was hurt when two vehicles attempted to turn at a Polo intersection.

Seventy-seven-year-old Sherry Funk of Stanberry was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. She was a passenger in a sports utility vehicle driven by 78-year old Herman Funk of Stanberry who wasn’t hurt. The driver of the other vehicle, 26-year-old Rhea Rardon of Polo also was not injured.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon at the intersection of highways 13 and 116 in Polo. The collision occurred as Funk was northbound attempting a left turn and Rardon was southbound attempting to make a right turn.

Damage was listed as moderate to the SUV driven by Funk and minor to the other vehicle.

All three occupants were wearing seat belts.

