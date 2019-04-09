Stanberry teen’s car slams into horse-drawn buggy; buggy driver life-flighted to Kansas City

A car and a horse-drawn buggy were involved in an injury accident last night one mile west of Stanberry.

Twenty-eight-year-old Eli Shrock of Stanberry was transported to the Northwest Medical Center of Albany, then flown by a medical helicopter (LifeNet) to the North Kansas City Hospital with serious injuries.

Shrock was operating the horse-drawn buggy and thrown out when it was struck from behind by the car. The driver of the car was 18-year-old Kiera Greer of Stanberry who wasn’t hurt.

The buggy was demolished and the car received moderate damage.