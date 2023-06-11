Stanberry resident crashes on Route H near King City

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Stanberry resident was hurt when the Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving traveled off the road northeast of King City.

Forty-year-old Adam Sherrill was transported by Grand River Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon, nine miles northeast of King City on Route H. The northbound car went off the road at a curve, began to slide sideways, and the driver overcorrected, causing the Pontiac Grand Prix to go off the opposite side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturn several times. The car then struck a fence before coming to rest on its wheels, catching fire.

The Grand Prix was demolished, and it was unknown whether Sherrill was wearing a seat belt.

