Stanberry man killed when attempting to cross highway in golf cart

An elderly Stanberry resident was fatally injured Saturday morning when the golf cart he was operating was hit by a pickup truck on Highway 136 northeast of Stanberry.

Eighty-nine-year-old Ralph Pierce was pronounced dead at Northwest Medical Center in Albany.

The patrol reports Pierce was southbound attempting to cross Highway 136 when the golf cart was hit by an eastbound pickup truck, ejecting Pierce from the cart. The driver of the pickup, 60-year-old David Newton of Albany, was not reported hurt.

The golf cart was demolished in the crash three miles northeast of Stanberry and the pickup sustained moderate damage. Newton was wearing a seat belt.