Stanberry man hospitalized after Highway 6 crash

On December 3, 2023, at approximately 8:49 a.m., a traffic accident occurred on Highway 6, nine miles northwest of Stewartsville, in DeKalb County. Trooper J.M. Tanner from the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident.

The crash involved a 2009 Honda Odyssey, driven by Laton D. Allison, a 79-year-old man from Stanberry, Missouri. According to the report, the Honda Odyssey was traveling westbound on Highway 6 when it veered off the left side of the road, striking a culvert, and then another culvert. The vehicle then returned to the roadway and came to rest facing south on its wheels in a private drive.

Mr. Allison sustained moderate injuries in the crash. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. The injured driver was transported by the DeKalb-Clinton Ambulance District to Mosaic St. Joseph for medical treatment.

The Honda Odyssey suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

Corporal J.P. Lynch assisted at the scene of the accident.