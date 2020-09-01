Staff members at Sunnyview Nursing Home test positive for COVID-19

Several staff members of Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments of Trenton have tested positive for COVID-19.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reported that, as the afternoon of Tuesday, September 1stat 12:55, two staff with symptoms tested positive using an antigen test, and three others without symptoms tested positive. They have been told to isolate themselves at home.

Those without symptoms are to be tested by the hospital to receive confirmation. No residents had tested positive.

Doerhoff said Sunnyview was provided with equipment to do testing on-site, and results are known on the same day as testing is done. All staff and residents are to be tested. Testing is anticipated to be done by the end of Wednesday, September 2nd.

Sunnyview has been put on what Doerhoff called “a complete lockdown.” That means no porch visits are allowed. Residents are also not allowed to leave the facility unless medically necessary.

Doerhoff noted Sunnyview is following guidelines and making required reports.

