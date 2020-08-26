Staff member at Marceline R-5 School District tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member of the Marceline R-5 School District tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Brian Sherrow wrote in a letter that the person and his or her immediate household members are self-isolating as recommended by the Linn County Health Department. The health department is contact tracing and has determined no students of Marceline R-5 were at high risk of exposure. No students will be required to self-isolate.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to contact the health department or a health care provider. Sherrow says the district will continue to ensure the safety of students and staff as it implements its plan for the start of the school year.

Classes began at Marceline Monday, August 24th. More information on the district’s plan is available on its website.

