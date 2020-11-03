Staff member in Princeton School District tests positive for COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares

Classes are being held as scheduled on Tuesday in the Princeton R-5 School District after officials learned on Monday that an elementary staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Jerry Girdner Monday night reported this is the fourth positive case that the school is aware of, noting three previous COVID-19 cases have seen a full recovery.

Girdner said the Princeton district is working closely with Mercer County Health Department, and close contacts have been notified. The administrators and Mercer County Health Department will continue to update families as necessary.

Parents with any questions are asked to contact a building administrator in Princeton.

