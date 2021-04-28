Staff at Crowder State Park to host May Day hike

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The staff of Crowder State Park west of Trenton will host a three-point two-mile moderate hike on May 1st to observe wildflowers and other features.

The guided May Day Wildflower Walk on Tall Oaks Trail will begin at the Shelter 3 parking lot at 10 o’clock that morning.

Participants are encouraged to bring water and wear comfortable hiking shoes, appropriate clothes for the weather, and insect repellent.

Social distancing will be practiced during May 1st’s hike at Crowder State Park.

