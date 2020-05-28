Stacy Center in Princeton to reopen to members

The Stacy Center in Princeton will reopen next week to members only. The weight room, gym, and swimming pool will be open for regular summer hours starting June 8th. The hours will be Monday through Friday from 5 o’clock to 9:30 in the morning and 3:30 in the afternoon to 7 o’clock at night. The Stacy Center will be closed on weekends.

Precautions will be taken in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those will include limiting the number of patrons allowed in the respective areas of the center as well as social distancing and cleaning measures.

The concession stand will not be open, but vending machines will be in operation. The water slide will not be in operation. No basketball games will be allowed.

The Princeton High School summer weights program will use the Stacy Center weight room Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings from 6 o’clock to 8:30.

