St. Louis woman rear-ends Bethany man’s truck on Interstate 70

Local News September 11, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A two-vehicle accident occurred on September 10, 2024, at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Interstate 70 westbound, just east of Highway 79 in St. Charles, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by 26-year-old Kayla A. Owens of St. Louis, Missouri, was traveling westbound in lane four when the vehicle collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 46-year-old Bodie L. Miller of Bethany, Missouri. Miller had slowed down due to traffic congestion ahead. Owens applied her brakes but was unable to stop in time, resulting in the front of the Volkswagen striking the rear of the Chevrolet.

Owens sustained minor injuries and was transported by the St. Charles County Ambulance District to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The Volkswagen Tiguan suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Superior Towing.

Miller, who was also wearing a seat belt, was uninjured and drove the Chevrolet from the scene. The Silverado sustained moderate damage.

Post Views: 116

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
2
Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.