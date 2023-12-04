St. Louis man, arrested with machine guns, pleads guilty to drug, gun crimes

A man who was caught with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and two fully automatic handguns pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to three felonies on Friday.

Courtlend Green, 26, admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Detectives from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Mobile Reserve Unit learned that he was known to sell drugs at a supermarket in the 8300 block of North Broadway. On January 3, 2023, they observed him driving into the supermarket parking lot. Due to his history of fleeing from police, officers deployed tire deflation devices in front of Green’s Honda Crosstour before activating their lights and attempting to approach his car. Green sped away, eventually crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Gimblin Road, before fleeing on foot. Officers pursued and arrested him.

Inside Green’s Honda, officers discovered two Glock handguns equipped with illegal “switches,” or auto sears, converting them into fully automatic weapons. One Glock, which had been stolen, was equipped with a drum magazine, and the other had an extended magazine. Green, a convicted felon barred from possessing firearms, confessed to possessing the guns and purchasing the switches for them. Officers also found approximately 64 grams of meth and at least 18 grams of fentanyl.

Green is scheduled for sentencing on March 8, 2024.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Hoag is prosecuting.