St. Louis man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for money laundering

A St. Louis man was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison after admitting to his involvement in a methamphetamine operation in southern Illinois.

Terrence Thompson, 35, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. According to court records, Thompson conspired with the co-defendants to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Southern District of Illinois. Law enforcement conducted a search warrant on Thompson’s residence and recovered more than 10 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Members of the conspiracy utilized various payment methods to deal the illegal narcotics, including CashApp, cashier’s checks, bank transfers, and postal money orders.

“Drug traffickers engage in their illicit activities for one reason: to make money,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sean Vickers, head of Drug Enforcement Administration operations in southern Illinois. “A critical element in shutting down criminal drug trafficking organizations is making sure they don’t benefit from their illegal business. This nearly 20-year sentence demonstrates that DEA and its local and federal partners are dedicated to putting these criminals out of business.”

In addition, the federal indictment lists seven other defendants for their alleged involvement.

Co-defendant Richard Stark, 52, of Hazelwood, Missouri, pled guilty to manufacturing, distributing, dispensing, and possessing a controlled substance. In July 2022, Stark was sentenced to 24 years and four months.

Tamara Peoples, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, pled guilty to manufacturing, distributing, dispensing, and possessing a controlled substance. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 30, 2023.

The federal indictment also lists Neyisha Anderson, Corey Hendriex, Thomas Hines, Amy Lynch, and Terrell Winston for their alleged involvement. Each is facing charges ranging from attempt and conspiracy, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and/or manufacturing, distributing, dispensing, and possessing a controlled substance.

The DEA and IRS are leading the investigation.

