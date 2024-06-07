St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years in prison for gas station gun threat

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a convicted felon who threatened employees of a St. Louis, Missouri gas station with a gun to 8 years and 4 months in prison.

Richard Skinner, 45, pleaded guilty in December to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted being caught by police with a semi-automatic pistol on March 27, 2023, after a dispute with employees of a gas station in the 1100 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard in St. Louis. The employees told police Skinner threatened them with the gun during a confrontation. They restrained him after a struggle.

Skinner has prior convictions that include a cocaine conspiracy charge, forgery, and robbery, according to a sentencing memo.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Goeke is prosecuting the case.

