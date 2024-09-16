St. Louis man sentenced to 134 months after meth, cocaine found in home

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel sentenced Damon L. Pruitt, 38, to 134 months in prison on Friday for his involvement in a drug and firearm case stemming from a shipment of methamphetamine and cocaine. Pruitt was arrested after police intercepted a package containing 15 pounds of methamphetamine and four and one-half pounds of cocaine.

On March 24, 2022, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department apprehended Pruitt at a residence in the 6600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where the drugs had been delivered earlier that day. A parcel delivery company had flagged the package due to concerns and discovered the drugs inside, prompting them to alert police. Law enforcement conducted a court-approved search of the residence, where they found two handguns in addition to the drugs.

Pruitt, a convicted felon, admitted to police that he was aware of his prohibition from possessing firearms, according to his plea agreement.

The package contained approximately 6.8 kilograms (about 15 pounds) of methamphetamine and over two kilograms (about 4.5 pounds) of cocaine.

In October, Pruitt pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

