St. Louis man sentenced to 12 years for fatal shooting over drug debt

A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting someone who attempted to collect a drug debt. U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk delivered the sentence Monday, concluding the case of Terrell Donta McDaniel, who fatally shot Andre Nash in November 2022.

McDaniel, now 42, had agreed to sell Nash 10 grams of fentanyl for $500. However, McDaniel did not provide the full amount, prompting Nash to search for him to recover the remaining drugs. Nash tracked McDaniel to a vacant house in the 4100 block of Clara Place, where the confrontation occurred. When Nash entered the house, McDaniel shot and killed him.

Following the shooting, McDaniel and others wrapped Nash’s body in tarps and plastic before placing it in the trunk of a stolen vehicle. They disposed of the body later that night in the 5900 block of St. Louis Avenue, where it was discovered the following morning.

In court, McDaniel expressed remorse to Nash’s family, stating that he had been afraid for his life and had tried to avoid Nash for several months before the incident. McDaniel pleaded guilty in September 2023 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, as well as one count of discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

The investigation was carried out by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in collaboration with the FBI.

