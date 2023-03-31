St. Louis man sentenced to 10+ years in prison for fentanyl and guns

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man caught twice in St. Louis, Missouri with guns and fentanyl after police chases that ended in crashes was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and 10 months in prison.



Geno Armstrong, 28, pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2022, to two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of one or more drug trafficking crimes.

He admitted that he and three others, Deondre Hill, Terryon McDonald, and Phillip Robinson, were spotted on Oct. 12, 2021, in a stolen Audi A8 by members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Anti-Crime Task Force Using spike strips, task force officers flattened the two front tires but McDonald sped off. Hill threw a gun out of the front passenger seat window on Goodfellow Avenue during the chase. The Audi eventually crashed into a concrete planter and electrical signal at Goodfellow and Delmar avenues. McDonald, Hill, and Robinson fled on foot. Armstrong was found in the rear of the Audi with a Kel-Tec 5.56 rifle with a large capacity magazine and a Coachman bag containing fentanyl. Cash totaling $6,779 and methamphetamine were also found in the car.

On Nov. 5, 2021, after another crash, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a Glock .40-caliber pistol, marijuana, and fentanyl in a Chevrolet Malibu that Armstrong had been driving.

Armstrong’s co-defendants have also pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

Hill, 30, of Georgia, was sentenced on January 5 to seven years in prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of one or more drug trafficking crimes.

McDonald, 20, of Florissant, was sentenced on February 28 to three years in prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Robinson, 28, of St. Louis, was sentenced on February 28 to five years in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Christian Goeke is prosecuting the case.

