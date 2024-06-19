St. Louis man receives two life sentences for murder-for-hire of pregnant teacher

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Tuesday sentenced Phillip J. Cutler to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murder-for-hire of Jocelyn Peters, a pregnant St. Louis schoolteacher, orchestrated by her boyfriend, Cornelius M. Green.

Judge White described Cutler’s crime as the “most heinous” he had encountered in his career. In March, a jury in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis found Cutler, 46, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, guilty of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and the murder-for-hire of Peters and her unborn child, Micah Leigh, in 2016.

Cornelius M. Green, 42, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty on February 28, 2024, to the same charges. Green, the principal of Carr Lane Middle School, admitted hiring Cutler, his longtime friend, to kill Peters, who was 31 weeks pregnant with Green’s child. He financed the murder using cash stolen from the school.

According to a sentencing memo filed by the government, Green, who was involved in several extramarital affairs and separated from his wife, initially researched ways to terminate the pregnancy secretly. When those plans failed, he contacted Cutler, and they conspired to commit the murder through a series of phone calls.

On March 7, 2016, Green sent Cutler a UPS package containing $2,500 in cash. Cutler arrived in St. Louis on March 21, and Green left for Chicago to establish an alibi, leaving Cutler with the keys to his Kia Optima and Peters’ apartment.

On March 24, Cutler used Green’s car to drive to Peters’ apartment in the 4200 block of West Pine in St. Louis. He let himself in with Green’s keys and shot Peters in the eye, using a potato as a silencer. Peters was working on baby shower invitations at the time of the attack.

To ensure the necessary materials were available for the crime, Green went grocery shopping with Peters before Cutler’s arrival.

At 6:14 a.m. the following morning, Cutler confirmed to Green that Peters and her baby had been killed. Green then purchased his return train ticket, and Cutler disposed of the evidence at North Riverfront Park in St. Louis.

After returning to St. Louis, Green retrieved his car from Cutler and went to Peters’ apartment, where he called 911, pretending ignorance of the circumstances surrounding her death. Cutler was detained for questioning later that night after attempting to retrieve the Kia Optima from the crime scene at Green’s direction. During his detention, Cutler consumed two pieces of paper from a notebook in his pocket.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Becker, who addressed the court on Tuesday, highlighted the profound impact of Peters’ death. Peters’ mother and aunt shared the emotional toll on their family, while Dr. Nicole Conaway, Peters’ former principal at Mann Elementary School, described Peters as a “natural teacher” and a “bright light.” Dr. Conaway recounted how the news of Peters’ murder devastated the school community, including an incident where a student threatened to harm himself, expressing a desire to be with Peters.

Green is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25. As part of his plea agreement, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office will dismiss their case against him for the murders if he receives a life sentence in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) and the FBI and is being prosecuted in cooperation with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tiffany Becker and Zachary Bluestone are leading the prosecution, with former SLMPD Detective Mark Biondolino serving as the case agent.

