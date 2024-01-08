St. Louis man pleads guilty to to 2022 armed carjacking

A man from St. Louis County, Missouri, admitted on Friday to committing an armed carjacking in 2022.

La’Vontray Hayes-Williams, 20, of Jennings, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Hayes-Williams admitted to stealing a 2018 Nissan Sentra on July 7, 2022, outside a Family Dollar store at 6440 West Florissant Avenue in Jennings. Hayes-Williams brandished his Glock handgun and repeatedly ordered the driver to “give me the car.” He then sped away in the stolen vehicle with his girlfriend. The victim immediately contacted the police, who quickly located the vehicle. Hayes-Williams fled, initiating a pursuit that extended nearly ten miles and reached speeds exceeding 100 mph. He was apprehended after the car halted and he attempted to escape on foot, according to his plea agreement.

Hayes-Williams is scheduled for sentencing on April 4. The carjacking charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The firearm brandishing charge mandates a minimum sentence of seven years, to be served consecutively with other charges, and can extend to life imprisonment.

The St. Louis County Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nino Przulj is handling the prosecution.