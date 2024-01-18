St. Louis man pleads guilty to three violent carjackings in 2021, one that was fatal

Share To Your Social Network

A man from St. Louis, Missouri, pleaded guilty on Wednesday and admitted to committing three carjackings in St. Louis in 2021, one of which resulted in the death of a 72-year-old man.

Carmain Milton, 50, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to two counts of carjacking and one count of carjacking resulting in death.

Milton admitted to stealing a woman’s 1998 Toyota Camry on Sept. 21, 2021, in the 4500 block of Pershing Place. Milton, brandishing what appeared to be a gun, demanded that the victim start her car and hand over her purse.

Early on the morning of Sept. 28, 2021, in a parking lot at the intersection of Chouteau Avenue and South Sarah Street, Milton approached two victims with what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun, threatening, “I will shoot you, don’t be a hero, give me your jewelry.” Milton stole debit/credit cards, rings, an iPhone, and the keys to an Audi A6 belonging to one of the victims. He then stole the Audi.

Later that day, in the 300 block of North Boyle Avenue, Milton carjacked a man’s 2004 Honda Element and subsequently ran the victim over with his own car, leading to the victim’s death. Milton was arrested a few hours later with a pellet gun in his bag and a wallet belonging to one of the victims from the second carjacking.

Portions of the carjackings were captured by surveillance cameras.

Milton is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16. The carjacking charges are each punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The charge of carjacking resulting in death carries a maximum penalty of life in prison or a death sentence. Both sides in the case have agreed to recommend a sentence between 18 and 27 years in prison.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassandra Wiemken is prosecuting the case.

