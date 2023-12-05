St. Louis man pleads guilty to shooting two women, one fatally, during carjackings

A St. Louis, Missouri man on Monday admitted killing a woman while stealing her car in 2022 and shooting another woman during a carjacking a few weeks later.

Loyse Dozier, 21, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to four felonies: carjacking resulting in death, attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Dozier admitted to fatally shooting Laruth Jones while he was stealing her Mercedes CLA 250 on July 10, 2022. Jones had parked in the lot of the Raqqa Mart at 352 Chambers Road, in Riverview, in St. Louis County, and was standing near the entrance to the store when she saw Dozier, who was wearing a full-face mask, get into her car. She confronted Dozer with her gun, the two exchanged fire, and Jones was killed. Before leaving in the stolen car, Dozier got out and picked up Jones’ gun, he admitted in his plea. He later set the car on fire in a St. Louis alley.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Dozier shot another woman while trying to steal her car from a Walgreens at 1400 North Grand Boulevard in St. Louis. Dozier, who was again masked, walked onto the parking lot and opened the door of the victim’s Kia Optima. He ordered the driver out. She complied and handed her keys to Dozier. He shot her twice before getting into her car. An off-duty Florissant Police Department officer, who was working as a security guard inside the Walgreens, ran outside after the shooting, scaring Dozier away. Dozier left his phone behind in the Kia, however.

Nine days later, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers spotted Dozier at a gas station at West Florissant and Adelaide Avenues. He ran, discarding a handgun and a bag before officers caught and arrested him, inside the bag was 5.76 grams of fentanyl. The gun was a .45-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun that he’d stolen from Jones after shooting her. He later used it to shoot the second victim. Dozier is a convicted felon and is barred from possessing a firearm. Dozier had cocaine base in 25 plastic baggies in his pocket when he was arrested, as well as a magazine for the handgun.

Dozier is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2024. As part of the plea agreement, both sides have agreed to recommend a sentence of 32 years in prison.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Martin is prosecuting the case.