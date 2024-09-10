St. Louis man pleads guilty to Ponzi scheme, defrauding investors $350,000

State News September 10, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Ponzi Scheme News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A St. Louis man pleaded guilty on Monday in U.S. District Court to operating a Ponzi scheme that raised $350,000 over nearly a decade. Robert F. Rothluebbers, 68, admitted to one count of wire fraud, confessing that he ran the scheme from October 2014 through January 2024.

Rothluebbers enticed investors by falsely claiming he would use their funds to purchase R-22 refrigerant in bulk at a discounted price and resell it to contractors at a 50% profit. He also told investors that the gradual phaseout of R-22 would boost their profits significantly, however, Rothluebbers never made these bulk purchases and instead used the funds from new investors to repay earlier investors and finance personal expenses.

Between October 2014 and May 2017, Rothluebbers entered into written purchase agreements with investors, agreeing to buy specific amounts of R-22 at set prices and guarantee a minimum resale price. In reality, the investments never materialized, and Rothluebbers provided false explanations for not making the payments, claiming issues with financial institutions and the Internal Revenue Service.

Rothluebbers admitted to collecting at least $350,000 from four investors and making Ponzi scheme payments totaling $171,450, mostly after investors began to uncover the fraud.

Sentencing for Rothluebbers is scheduled for December 12. The charge of wire fraud carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both.

The FBI investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Clow is handling the prosecution.

Post Views: 97

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
2
Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.