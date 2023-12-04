St. Louis man pleads guilty to drug and firearm felonies

A man caught with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and two fully automatic handguns pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to three felonies on Friday.

Courtlend Green, 26, admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Detectives from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Mobile Reserve Unit learned Green was known to sell drugs at a supermarket in the 8300 block of North Broadway. On January 3, 2023, they saw him driving into the supermarket’s parking lot. Given his history of fleeing from police, officers deployed tire deflation devices in front of Green’s Honda Crosstour before activating their lights and attempting to approach his car. Green sped away, ultimately crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Gimblin Road, before fleeing on foot. Officers subsequently caught and arrested him.

Inside Green’s Honda, officers discovered two Glock handguns equipped with illegal auto sears, or “switches,” converting them into fully automatic weapons. One Glock, stolen, had a drum magazine, while the other had an extended magazine. As a convicted felon, Green is prohibited from possessing firearms and admitted to owning the firearms and purchasing the Glock switches. Officers also found approximately 64 grams of methamphetamine and at least 18 grams of fentanyl.

Green is scheduled for sentencing on March 8, 2024.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Hoag is prosecuting.