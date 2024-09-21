St. Louis man dies in Highway 19 motorcycle crash near Steelville

State News September 21, 2024
A 78-year-old St. Louis man died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash on Highway 19, two miles south of Steelville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2024. Donald R. Chilton was riding a 2015 BMW F700GS motorcycle southbound when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a sign, and overturned.

Chilton, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. McCarthy at 10:33 a.m. He was transported by the Crawford County Coroner to the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.

The crash marks the second fatality for Troop I in September and the 26th for the year 2024.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Corporal N.W. Summers, Trooper A.M. Cunningham, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Steelville Fire Department, Steelville Ambulance, and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.

