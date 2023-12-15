St. Louis felon sentenced to 15 Years in prison for gun possession

Judge John A. Ross of the U.S. District Court sentenced Doctavious Pegues, a convicted felon from St. Louis, Missouri, to 15 years in prison. This sentence was handed down on Wednesday after Pegues was found with a handgun.

In September, 39-year-old Pegues pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. He acknowledged that on October 7, 2021, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a domestic disturbance in the 3700 block of Phillips Place. While they were speaking with Pegues’ girlfriend, gunshots rang out from a nearby gangway.

Pegues was discovered hiding in a bedroom closet at his aunt’s house, located in the 3600 block of Winnebago, one block away from the disturbance. The officers discovered a Canik 9mm semiautomatic pistol on the rear stairwell’s landing and several spent 9mm cartridge casings in the gangway. A fingerprint on the pistol was identified as belonging to Pegues.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Martin leading the prosecution.