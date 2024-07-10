St. Louis felon, caught twice with guns, sentenced to 78 months in prison

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry sentenced Edward A. Crawford, 43, to 78 months in prison on Tuesday after he was caught with firearms on two separate occasions while on supervised release.

On May 28, 2022, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department attempted to stop a Nissan Maxima without a front license plate and a rear license plate registered to a truck. The driver, later identified as Crawford, fled, leading police on a high-speed chase. Crawford’s erratic driving, which included running traffic signs and forcing other vehicles to take evasive actions, culminated in a collision with another vehicle before he exited Interstate 70 at Adelaide Avenue and stopped the car.

Upon stopping, Crawford attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by detectives. A loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol was found in his possession. Crawford admitted he had tried to discard the weapon on the interstate but only managed to throw out the magazine.

Following his indictment on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, deputy U.S. Marshals arrested Crawford on August 17, 2023, at a residence in the 3400 block of Montana Street in St. Louis. During the arrest, authorities discovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol and 25.95 grams of cocaine base packaged in four individually wrapped baggies. At the time of his arrest, Crawford was on supervised release for a 2018 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Crawford pleaded guilty to the latest charges in March. The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Christian Goeke handled the prosecution.

Post Views: 194

Related