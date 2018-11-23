St. Louis father of two wins new 2018 Ford Explorer in Special Olympics “Drive It Home” raffle

Special Olympics Missouri hosted the Drive it Home Raffle Grand Prize Giveaway Event in Jefferson City, Missouri at the new Training for Life Campus. The event was celebrated with seven area finalists from across the state, who purchased tickets for the annual Drive it Home Raffle.

The finalists enjoyed a tour of the campus, dinner and watched SOMO athletes participate in the very first camp at the campus. The finale of the event was the key drawing to see which finalist would take home a brand new 2018 Ford Explorer, donated by the Missouri Auto Dealers Association.

Turns out the number five is lucky for Al Rodriguez, area finalist and winner of the 2018 Ford Explorer. He was the fifth person to select a key at the Drive it Home Raffle Grand Prize Giveaway Event. He was joined by his wife and two children. His five-year-old daughter, Megan helped him pick the winning key. High-fives were given all around from finalists and athletes as the family walked to their new vehicle.

A special note of thanks to the Missouri Auto Dealers Association. Through the partnership with MADA over the past eight years, Drive it Home Raffle tickets now exceed over $1M in sales. Their generosity impacts the lives of athletes and finalist winners around the state.