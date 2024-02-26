St. Louis County man wounded in drug-linked shootout sentenced to 7 years in prison

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a man who was shot while dealing drugs to seven years in prison.

Jeremiah Hill was selling drugs outside a market in the 12000 block of Bellefontaine Road in St. Louis County on Dec. 10, 2021. During a dispute with two men in a vehicle about the amount of marijuana he sold them, Hill pulled out a 9mm pistol and pointed it at the driver. The passenger pulled his own gun and the driver tried to grab his. Hill and the driver were both hit in the exchange of gunfire. ShotSpotter indicated that 30 shots had been fired.

When police arrived, Hill was lying on the ground, injured, and was taken to the hospital. Police found drugs including marijuana, fentanyl, and oxycodone in Hill’s belongings at the scene.

Hill, 21, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, Missouri, pleaded guilty in November to one count of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The St. Louis County Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Hoag prosecuted the case.

