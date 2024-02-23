St. Louis County man sentenced to prison for trying to bribe postal workers

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Wednesday sentenced a man who tried to buy keys to mail collection boxes from postal workers to 20 months in prison.

Dwaundre K. Valley, 21, of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty in October to bribery of a public official. He admitted offering three different postal carriers a bribe in March and April of 2022 for the “arrow” keys that allow access to certain mail collection boxes. Valley offered one letter carrier $5,000 for the key, his plea agreement says.

In a sentencing memo, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Clow wrote that the bribery attempts come at a time when mail theft has been on the rise, as criminals steal mail to obtain checks and use those checks to commit fraud. Crimes like Valley’s undermine the public’s sense of security and confidence in vital government service, Clow wrote.

“The Postal Inspection Service is committed to investigating those that attempt to compromise the integrity of the U.S. Mail and Postal Service employees. This sentencing is a clear indication that our investigative efforts will not cease until those responsible for such criminal acts are brought to justice,” said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which includes the St. Louis Field Office.

These cases were investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. A U.S. Marshals Service task force that includes the St. Louis County Police Department assisted in apprehending Valley. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Clow prosecuted the case.

