St. Louis County man sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison for possessing child pornography

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis County, Missouri man who had amassed at least 30,000 images containing child sexual abuse material to 78 months (6-1/2 years) in prison.

Daniel Hass, 66, pleaded guilty in August to three counts of possession of child pornography. He admitted using peer-to-peer file-sharing programs to download and view child sexual abuse material. In conversations with St. Louis County Police, Hass estimated that he had 20,000 images containing the material and that he had been viewing such materials for about 20 years. Investigators located at least 30,000 images and hundreds of videos containing child pornography, as well as videos Hass had surreptitiously recorded of adult women undressing.



The St. Louis County Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Bateman prosecuted the case.

Related