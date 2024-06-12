St. Louis County man sentenced to 23 years for shooting at police

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced a St. Louis County, Missouri, man to 23 years and 10 months in prison for shooting at police and federal task force officers in 2021.

On March 18, 2021, Derek D. Brown fired multiple times at police officers, including those deputized as federal task force officers, at his sister’s home. Brown continued shooting through the home’s screen door and then through the closed front door before eventually surrendering.

Officers were at the location because earlier that morning, Brown had confronted his wife at a house in St. Louis County. During this confrontation, Brown took his wife’s daughter’s .45-caliber pistol. Responding officers learned about the gun and discovered that Brown had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. Relatives informed the police that he would likely go to his sister’s house.

Brown, 50, of Jennings, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to one count of assault on a federal officer and two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce prosecuted the case.

