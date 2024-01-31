St. Louis County man sentenced to 15 months in prison for buying stolen catalytic converters

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Court Ronnie L. White on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis County, Missouri man who bought thousands of dollars worth of stolen catalytic converters to 15 months in prison.

Asmir Jasarevic, 33, of Lakeshire, posted a solicitation on Facebook on June 9, 2021, falsely claiming to be a licensed dealer who wanted to buy catalytic converters. Jasarevic admitted making a “significant” number of purchases when he had direct knowledge that the catalytic converters were stolen. Jasarevic offered no receipts and paid only in cash, offering well below market value. He bought converters at his apartment or public places, kept no records, and conducted business at night, his plea says.

Jasarevic admitted selling nearly $50,000 worth of converters to a recycling company in Illinois, $20,000 of which came from stolen property. Catalytic converters contain trace amounts of precious metals and have been cut off vehicles around the country by thieves.

Jasarevic pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiracy to transport and sell stolen goods.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Maryland Heights Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ware prosecuted the case.

