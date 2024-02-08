St. Louis County man sentenced to 13+ years in prison for violent store robbery

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a man from St. Louis County, Missouri who committed a robbery during which a clerk was shot to 13 years and 10 months in prison.

Monya Jones, now 23, and James Furlow, 20, of St. Ann, Missouri, robbed a Quick Mart in St. Louis County on Dec. 26, 2021. Furlow shot the store clerk in the mouth during the robbery, seriously injuring him.

Earlier that day, Furlow carjacked a 2017 Kia Sorrento SUV at gunpoint. He then tried to break into an ATM by shooting at it as Jones waited in the stolen Kia.

Four days later, Furlow stole a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan at gunpoint. After police spotted him, Furlow fled, first in the stolen SUV and later on foot, but was caught in a basement.

A dating app was used to set up both carjackings.

“Monya Jones was sentenced to 166 months in federal prison for taking part in a violent armed robbery that netted a hundred bucks after the store clerk was shot,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division. “This case demonstrates the commitment and effective partnerships between local and federal law enforcement to combat violent crime.”

Jones pleaded guilty in July to one robbery charge and one charge of possession, brandishing, and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Furlow is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27 after pleading guilty last year to two counts of carjacking and one count each of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The St. Louis County Police Department, the St. Ann Police Department, the Overland Police Department, and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassandra Wiemken is prosecuting the case.

Related