St. Louis County man receives 10-year sentence for drug distribution

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk sentenced Byron Green, a St. Louis County, Missouri man, to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine base. Green, 29, pleaded guilty in March to eight felony counts, including distribution and possession with intent to distribute various drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Green was previously part of the Guy Goolsby drug trafficking organization, which transported large quantities of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl from Mexico to the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. After Goolsby and his associates were charged and arrested, Green continued distributing drugs from 2019 to 2023.

In 2023, the Drug Enforcement Administration identified homes in St. Louis and St. Charles counties that Green used for his activities. During a court-approved search on May 11, 2023, investigators recovered over 1,200 fentanyl capsules, two ounces of cocaine base, two pounds of meth, five ounces of pure fentanyl, $33,255 in cash, four pistols, and diamond-encrusted jewelry at Green’s St. Louis County home. The St. Charles County home contained more fentanyl in powder and capsule form, pill presses, and 12 blenders used to mix drugs.

Green is among more than three dozen individuals convicted through investigations linked to the Goolsby drug trafficking organization. The broader investigation led to the seizure of over 120 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl, and meth, $2 million in drug proceeds, and dozens of firearms.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Mantovani and Geoffrey S. Ogden prosecuted the case.

