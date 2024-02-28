St. Louis County man pleads guilty to shooting at police in 2021 case

Share To Your Social Network

A St. Louis County, Missouri man on Tuesday admitted shooting at police and federal task force officers in 2021.

Derek D. Brown, 50, of Jennings, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of assault on a federal officer and two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Brown admitted that early on the morning of March 18, 2021, he went to his wife’s daughter’s house in St. Louis County to confront his wife. While there, Brown took his daughter’s .45-caliber pistol. Responding officers learned about the gun and that Brown had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. Relatives told police that he would probably go to his sister’s house.

Police officers, including those who had been deputized as federal task force officers, went to the sister’s home. Brown came out of the house, and when officers told him that he was under arrest, he began shooting. He fired multiple times, including at the federal task force officers, and continued to fire through the home’s screen door and then through the closed front door. Brown eventually surrendered.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced May 28. The assault charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. Each discharge of a firearm charge carries a penalty of at least 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other charges.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce is prosecuting the case.

