St. Louis County man pleads guilty to carjacking

A man from St. Louis County, Missouri, admitted to committing a violent carjacking in St. Louis last year.

Ahdaejay Britton, 19, of Bel-Ridge, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of carjacking and one count of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

At about 1:30 p.m. on May 8, the victim parked his Mazda 3 in a garage on Lindell Boulevard. Britton and a juvenile accomplice saw the man parking, followed him down a stairwell, grabbed him from behind, and pulled him to the ground. While pointing a gun at the victim, Britton demanded the car keys and then stole the victim’s wallet and cell phone before following his accomplice to the Mazda.

Police located the car on New Halls Ferry Road and spotted the juvenile in the driver’s seat. Britton was found in a nearby business. Officers discovered the victim’s phone and a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol in the Mazda. Britton later admitted to police that he had committed the carjacking and robbery at gunpoint.

Britton is scheduled to be sentenced on November 14. The carjacking charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years, consecutive to all other charges, and a maximum of life in prison.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis County Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Martin is prosecuting the case.

