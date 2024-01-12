St. Louis County man indicted for two carjackings

A man from Jennings, Missouri on Wednesday was indicted in connection with two carjackings in October.

Ahmod Samez Moore, 28, of Jennings, was indicted on two counts of carjacking and two counts of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The indictment alleges that Moore stole a Kia Optima at gunpoint on Oct. 5, 2023, in St. Louis County and a GMC Envoy five days later, also at gunpoint, in St. Louis.

The carjacking charges are each punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The brandishing charges carry a penalty of at least seven years in prison, consecutive to any other charges.

The County Club Hills Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen is prosecuting the case.