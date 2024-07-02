St. Louis County man accused of robbing three banks

Share To Your Social Network

A man from St. Louis County, Missouri who has been accused of robbing at least three banks appeared in court Monday.

Derrick Snulligan, 61, of Velda Village Hills, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on June 28 with bank robbery. Charging documents accuse Snulligan, also known as Derrick Jackson, of robbing a credit union in Florissant, Missouri, and another in St. Louis, Missouri on June 27, as well as a credit union in Hazelwood on June 24.

In each robbery, Snulligan handed a threatening note to a teller demanding cash, the charging documents say.

The FBI, the Florissant Police Department, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the Northwoods Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul D’Agrosa is prosecuting the case.

