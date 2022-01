Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A St. Joseph resident was hurt when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned on Interstate 35 in Daviess County.

Fifty-eight-year-old Michelle Applegate refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash happened four miles north of the Winston exit as the northbound SUV traveled into the median, back across the northbound lanes, went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The SUV was demolished and Applegate was wearing a seat belt.

