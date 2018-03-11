St. Joseph woman hurt in crash near Unionville

The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Joseph woman sustained moderate injuries as a result of her sports utility vehicle running off the road seven miles west of Unionville Friday night.

Twenty-five year old Cayce Salgado traveled east on U. S. 136 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck the end of a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and struck a ditch, which totaled the SUV.

An ambulance transported Salgado to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville and the Patrol reports she wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene.

