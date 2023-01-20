St. Joseph woman arrested on warrant from Grundy County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation.

Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.

Holtman is accused of acting in concert with Bevan Bohm in January 2020 and appropriating a 2013 Dodge Avenger and other items owned by Patricia Calivere without consent.

Related