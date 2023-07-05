St. Joseph resident drowns at Smithville Lake’s Little Platte Swim Beach

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A leisurely swim at Smithville Lake’s Little Platte Swim Beach turned fatal for a 22-year-old St. Joseph resident on the evening of July 4, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the incident at approximately 6:36 PM.

The victim, identified as Carlos Antonio, lost his life when he drowned after inadvertently walking off a submerged ledge while swimming and failing to resurface.

Cpl. B. V. Cole (Badge Number 1359) provided assistance at the scene but, despite rescue efforts, Antonio could not be saved and his body was released to Frontier Forensics for further examination.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. It remains unclear whether Antonio was aware of the submerged ledge or if any other factors contributed to the tragedy.

