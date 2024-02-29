St. Joseph Polar Plunge raises $30,000 for Special Olympics

Share To Your Social Network

The 19th Annual St. Joseph Polar Plunge, held on Saturday, Feb. 24, at East Hills Shopping Center, was a splashing success, raising $30,000 to date. A total of 54 brave men and women from around the area donned Hawaiian-themed costumes and swimwear to take a chilly dip into freezing water. Their reason for freezing was to support the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO).

Online fundraising is still ongoing. Organizers of the Plunge hope to raise an additional $5,000 to reach their goal of $35,000. Donations can be made on our online fundraising page.

Top Individual Fundraisers:

April Hook Chris Babb Jackie Stoll

Top Team Fundraisers:

Top Fundraising Team: We Got the Hook

Top Law Enforcement Team: Maryville Treatment Center

The competition for the Golden Plunger was steep this year. Participants were encouraged to come in costume and compete for the chance to take home the “Golden Plunger.”

Group Winners:

SJSD We Got the Hook Tony Sams

Individual Winners:

Matt Thornton James Runde Shaina Smith

SOMO was fortunate to have one Plunge Ambassador for this event. SOMO athlete Charlie Phillips worked for months to help spread awareness of the Plunge. “It is always so much fun,” Phillips said. “Please join us next year!”

This year’s event was held in conjunction with the Maryville Treatment Center and the St. Joseph Police Department.

