St. Joseph man placed on probation after appearing in Grundy County court

Local News June 17, 2022 KTTN News
Gavel and Law book
A St. Joseph resident, Joshua Harding, has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of passing a bad check.

On a plea agreement, Harding was sentenced to 90 days at the Grundy County Jail. Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson suspended the execution of the jail time and placed Harding on two years of supervised probation.

Among conditions, Harding is to pay restitution of $92.87 to the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and donate $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund. Court costs also were assessed.

