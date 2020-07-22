St. Joseph man involved in crash arrested on multiple accusations

The highway patrol reports a St. Joseph man has been arrested on multiple allegations.

Thirty six year old Nicholas Newton was taken into custody about 9:30 Tuesday morning in Livingston County The highway patrol has accused Newton of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance– methamphetamine. Newton also is accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Highway Patrol reported Nicholas Newton was involved in an accident that included three trucks traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Newton wasn’t injured but another driver, 56 year old Ronald Ash of California, Missouri received minor injuries and was taken to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton.

A trooper reported a northbound truck driven by an unknown operator attempted to pass the truck driven by Newton. In the process, Ash’s oncoming, southbound truck was hit. It was noted in the online crash report that Newton’s truck was forced off the road.

The patrol indicated the trucks belonging to Ash and the unknown driver were totaled while the one driven by Newton had minor damage.

